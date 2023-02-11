Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2023 in Hickory, NC
