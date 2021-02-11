 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 6:00 AM EST. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

