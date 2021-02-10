Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Hickory, NC
