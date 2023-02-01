Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 4:30 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Hickory, NC
