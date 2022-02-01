 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

