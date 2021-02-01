 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Hickory, NC

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low temperature of degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 1:30 AM EST. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

East Coast braces for powerful nor'easter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert