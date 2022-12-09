 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cold, snowy pieces are there but need to connect, see Joe and Sean's Snow Search

Cold, snowy pieces are there but need to connect, see Joe and Sean's Snow Search

The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert