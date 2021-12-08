Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Hickory, NC
