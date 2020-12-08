Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2020 in Hickory, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.