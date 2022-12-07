Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tod…
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. …
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Hickory's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 54…
For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hicko…
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
For the drive home in Hickory: Periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Hickory folks should see highs in the 5…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in th…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today…