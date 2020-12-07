 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2020 in Hickory, NC

Temperatures in Hickory will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

