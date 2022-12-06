Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tod…
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Hickory's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 54…
This evening in Hickory: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should re…
For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hicko…
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in th…