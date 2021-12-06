 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Hickory, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Hickory could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert