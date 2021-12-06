Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Hickory could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Hickory, NC
