Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.