Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Hickory, NC
