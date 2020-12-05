Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2020 in Hickory, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until 3AM EST SAT. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.