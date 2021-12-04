Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in Hickory, NC
