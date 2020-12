Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.