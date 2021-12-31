Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.