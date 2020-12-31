Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Hickory, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 46-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.