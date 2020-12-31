 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Hickory, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 46-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert