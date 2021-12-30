Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.