Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We will see clear s…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Today's cond…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The…
Hickory will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degr…
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted…
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
This evening in Hickory: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Hickory will see…
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…