 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Hickory, NC

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . Today's forecasted low temperature is degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Winter storms spread snow and ice across Upper Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert