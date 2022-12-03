Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
