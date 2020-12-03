Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2020 in Hickory, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.