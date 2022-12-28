Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2022 in Hickory, NC
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
