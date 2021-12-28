 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Hickory, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Hickory will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert