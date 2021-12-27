Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We will see clear s…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Today's cond…
For the drive home in Hickory: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It …
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Hickory's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tom…
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly …