Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

