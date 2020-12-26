 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2020 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2020 in Hickory, NC

Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

