Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.