Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Hickory, NC

Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.