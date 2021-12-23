Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 deg…
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in th…
For the drive home in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in …
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. W…
For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's t…
For the drive home in Hickory: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It …