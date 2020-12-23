 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 46-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert