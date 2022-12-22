Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.