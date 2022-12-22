Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Hickory, NC
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
