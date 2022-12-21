Temperatures in Hickory will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Hickory, NC
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
