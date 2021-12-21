Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. …
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 deg…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see …
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecaste…
Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in th…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. W…
For the drive home in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in …