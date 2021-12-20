 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

