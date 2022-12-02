Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Hickory, NC
