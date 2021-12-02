Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.