Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2020 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

