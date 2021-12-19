Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. …
Hickory's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 deg…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It…
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecaste…
This evening in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the foreca…
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. W…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.