Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Today's weather…
Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It lo…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will see …
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Co…
Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Partl…
For the drive home in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Hickory residents should…