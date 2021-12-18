Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Hickory, NC
