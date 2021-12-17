 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Hickory, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert