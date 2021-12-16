 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Hickory, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert