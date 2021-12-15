Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.