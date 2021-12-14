Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It should …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tod…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hickory's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Hickory's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should rea…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine …
This evening in Hickory: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's ar…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hicko…