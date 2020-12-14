 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Hickory, NC

Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

