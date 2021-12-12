 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

