Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2020 in Hickory, NC

Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.