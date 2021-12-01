Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory are…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Partly clou…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected f…
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Hickory's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a co…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks…