Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

